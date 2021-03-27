Danger of new stock to your livestock herd

dairy goats

Lucy Njoroge feeds her dairy goats in Elburgon, Nakuru County. She says a mature dairy goat retails at between Sh20,000 and Sh25,000.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group
Gold Joseph Mugachia

By  Dr Joseph Mugachia

Veterinary doctor.

The farmer narrated the problem on his farm carefully giving very specific details. He said he was Joe from Kahawa Maziwa. He had been keeping dairy goats for the past two years without any problem.

Related

More from Business

  1. Danger of new stock to your livestock herd

  2. Here’s how to curb milk loss during rainy season

  3. PRIME 11,000 chickens side hustle

  4. Planned fund to see saccos cross-lend

  5. MPs seek better use of budget in new law

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.