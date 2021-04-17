Cattle diseases to watch out for as rains intensify

lumpy skin disease

A veterinary officer vaccinates a cow in Mwakirunge, Mombasa, last year against lumpy skin disease. 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo (6)

By  Jecinta Mwirigi

Livestock production specialist

Disease outbreaks are associated with animals’ characteristics such as species, breed, sex and age. They are also associated with geographical location and environmental factors.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. SpaceX to build craft for moon tours

  2. Teachers want Mwalimu Sacco bosses sacked

  3. CMA goes after 8 Imperial Bank directors in Sh2bn fraud

  4. Who will be new ports authority boss?

  5. Kenya hires US firm to boost global image

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.