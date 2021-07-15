Safaricom gets Ethiopia's nod to start operations

Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom PLC Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa during an interview at his office in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Safaricom has officially gotten a telecoms licence from Ethiopian authorities, paving the way for its consortium to begin operations in the Horn country. 

