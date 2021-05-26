Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom unveils its entry plan into Ethiopia 

By  Paul Wafula

  • Firm has been eyeing regional expansion as it moves beyond being just a Kenyan company.
  • Safaricom says increased connectivity in Ethiopia will also boost the economy, impacting over 1 million jobs.


Safaricom says it will start its operations in Ethiopia with telecommunication services after getting the nod to operate in the second most populous nation on the continent. 

