Ruto revokes appointment of Uhuru man, names Shaka Kariuki CAK chairman

President William Ruto has appointed businessman Shaka Kariuki as the new Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) board chair.

Mr Kairuki, who is also board chair of Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)-listed firm TransCentury, will serve a three-year term after Dr Ruto revoked the appointment of Ambassador Nelson Ndirangu as CAK chairman.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (1) (a) of the Competition Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Shaka Kariuki to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Competition Authority, for a period of three years, with effect from the February 10, 2023. The appointment of Amb Nelson Ndirangu is revoked,” said Dr Ruto in a gazette notice.

Amb Ndirangu is among hundreds of individuals that were appointed to various state jobs by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in July last year ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Ambassador Nelson Ndirangu during a past media briefing. Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

After having served a three-year term as CAK chairman, Mr Kenyatta extended Mr Ndirangu’s term for a further three years.

The appointment of Mr Kariuki marks the second major shift at the competition watchdog after Adano Wario was named acting Director-General.

Mr Wario’s appointment came after the exit of long-serving CAK boss Wang’ombe Kariuki following the expiry of his term.

Shaka Kariuki is also co-Chief Executive Officer at Kuramo Capital Management.

He previously served as the chairman of Deseret First Credit Union.

He currently serves as Executive Chairman of NAS Foods in Ethiopia and is on the Board of Leon Business Solutions in Zimbabwe, Solo in Nigeria, Sepfluor in South Africa and the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University.