National Treasury

Pinch of widening State levies gets more painful

The National Treasury Building in Nairobi. Households and businesses are sweating as government’s tax burden keeps growing by the day.

Photo credit: Pool

By  James Anyanzwa

Nation media Group

What you need to know:

  • Households and businesses sweating as government’s tax burden keeps growing by the day.
  • In February, the government raided the pockets of fuel consumers by tripling the tax payable to the Epra for every litre.
  • The latest proposals before Parliament propose to increase various fees and levies charged on land transactions and services.

