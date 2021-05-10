Peter Munya cuts tough AFA from Tanzania maize clearance

Namanga border
New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has stripped the sector regulator of powers to register maize at border points to ease clearance.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Safaricom profits take a hit, drop to Sh68.7bn

  2. PRIME CBK sends rogue Charterhouse Bank to the graveyard

  3. Kenya Power chops debt collectors returns by half

  4. Firms go mute on investor rights despite increased

  5. Munya cuts tough AFA from Tanzania maize clearance

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.