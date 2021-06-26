NMG shareholders approve 10pc buyback, investors set to cash in

Nation Media Group Board of Directors Deputy Chairman Dennis Aluanga, Chairman Wilfred Kiboro and CEO Stephen Gitagama go through the company’s annual financial report during the 58th Annual General Meeting at Nation Centre in Nairobi on June 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The media house will start buying the shares from Monday at the set buyback price of Sh25 a piece following shareholders nod at the Annual General Meeting held Friday.

Shareholders of Nation Media Group (NMG has approved the company’s decision to acquire up to 10 per cent of its issued shares in a stock buyback plan that offers investors a chance to cash in on their investments.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME 14 milk substitutes you can use

  2. Celebrating 10 years without Rinderpest

  3. PRIME How to make small livestock keeping profitable

  4. PRIME Insect rearing craze that is catching on

  5. NMG shareholders approve 10pc buyback, investors set to cash in

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.