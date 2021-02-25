Nation Media Group to buy back 10 per cent of its shares

Stephen Gitagama

NMG Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

Nation Media Group (NMG) has announced plans to buy back 10 per cent of its own shares from shareholders in a share buyback programme that will give its investors a chance to cash in on their investments.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. NMG to buy back 10 per cent of its shares

  2. Smart kitchens firm Sheffield goes into cold rooms, health

  3. KQ allows passengers to book extra seat for social distancing

  4. Number of ultra-rich Kenyans shrinks in year of Covid

  5. SGR fails to break even for the fourth year running

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.