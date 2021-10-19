New luxury vehicle sales plunge 14pc on Porsche stockouts

  • Data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMI) shows that orders for the cars, whose prices can top the Sh30 million mark, fell to 97 units in the review period from 113 units a year earlier.

Sales of new luxury cars dropped 14.1 percent in the nine months ended September, weighed down by stockouts of Porsche, which is yet to get a new dealer in the local market.

