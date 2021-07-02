KRA smashes car smuggling syndicate linked to clearing agents

The accused Andrew Moses Ouma was arraigned before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Ritah Amwayi and charged with fraudulent evasion of customs duty of Sh13.8 million. He was released on a bond of Sh3 million or a surety of a similar amount. The pre-trial date was set on July 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group.
By  Brian Ocharo

The Kenya Revenue Authority has smashed a syndicate involving the smuggling of high-end vehicles and registering them to be used without paying taxes.

