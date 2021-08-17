Nakumatt administrator Peter Kahi takes on biscuit-maker Britania

Peter Kahi

Mr Peter Kahi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Troubled biscuit-maker Britania has ben hit with yet another setback after it was placed under administration over a Sh17.3 million debt.

