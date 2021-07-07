Prime

Nakumatt, Tuskys collapse sink biscuit maker Britania

Nakumatt Lifestyle

The Nakumatt Lifestyle branch in Hazina Towers in Nairobi in January 2018 when it was closed by the building's management due to rent arrears.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

The collapse of two of East Africa’s largest retail chains in quick succession, coupled with the biting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, have created the perfect concoction for failure at biscuit maker Britania, which is facing an insolvency petition under the weight of a Sh17.3 million debt.

