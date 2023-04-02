Nairobi Hospital to open five medical centres countrywide

The Nairobi Hospital plans to establish five medical centres across the country to boost access to medical care, the US government said in a disclosure.

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTD) said it has awarded Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) — which owns the hospital —a grant for a feasibility study to expand and improve health services in Kenya.

“The study will support KHA’s intent to establish five medical centers across Kenya, digitise its operations, and expand cancer treatment services at The Nairobi Hospital,” the agency said without revealing the value of the grant and location of the targeted new centres.

KHA is a not-for-profit organisation that operates The Nairobi Hospital and six outpatient centers, serving over 96,000 patients a year.

USTDA said the feasibility study will provide KHA with a market assessment and design brief for five medical centers, recommendations for acquiring and installing new oncology equipment, and a technical analysis to upgrade and integrate existing information technology systems.

“Investment in healthcare infrastructure is crucial to ensuring Kenya’s prosperity. This is why USTDA embraces this opportunity to partner with the Kenya Hospital Association to increase access to high-quality healthcare for underserved Kenyans,” Enoh T. Ebong, USTDA’s Director said.

“Our engagement will also create opportunities for U.S. companies to offer world-class, state-of-the-art solutions for Kenya’s healthcare priorities” she added.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman who attended the grant signing said: “As the pandemic has shown us, expanding healthcare access requires international cooperation at the highest levels, and that’s certainly applicable for cancer treatment. Through USTDA, the US Embassy is proud to work together with Kenya to promote innovative U.S. solutions for cancer treatment, strengthening its health system.”

The Nairobi Hospital chief executive officer, James Nyamongo said the healthcare firm targets to improve services in the country.