Mumias Sugar Company gets Harveen Gadhoke as new administrator

The High Court has appointed Harveen Gadhoke as the new administrator of Mumias Sugar Company for a period of one year, after the expiry of the term of Kereto Marima.

Justice Josephine Mong’are made the appointment following an application by lawyer Jackline Kimeto who pointed out that the term of Mr Marima expired in April.

Ms Kimeto, who is seeking more than Sh76 million from the miller informed the court that the assets of the once giant miller might be pilfered to the detriment of all creditors, who might never recover their debts.

The judge also directed Inspector General of police Japhet Koome to provide the administrator with armed security as he takes over assets of Mumias Company.

Mr Marima was appointed the administrator by Justice Alfred Mabeya after terminating the appointment of PVR Rao on April 14, 2022, over failure by the latter to comply with provision of the Insolvency Act.

Ms Kimeto pointed that it was necessary for the court to appoint a new administrator to secure the assets of the company and comply with the directions of this court issued when Mr Marima was appointed.

The lawyer further asked the court to direct Mr Rao and Marima to file a compressive report of all activities they have undertaken as administrators since November 2021.

The lawyer also wants the court to the duo to hand over all documents, including books of accounts, ledgers, leases, title deeds, logbooks to the new administrator.

The new administrator should also conduct an asset count of all Mumias Sugar Company’s properties and chattels and develop an asset register to be presented in court after the appointment.

Mumias Sugar Company was placed under administration and supervision of the High Court in March 2019.

Uganda-based Sarrai Group won a 20-year-lease to manage the company but it was cancelled by Justice Mabeya last year.

KCB Group later obtained a temporary order at the Court of Appeal suspending Justice Mabeya’s judgment.