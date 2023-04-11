MPs to debate high cost of power today

Members of the National Assembly are this morning set to start debate on a motion seeking to address the high cost of electricity.

The motion sponsored by Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri seeks to stop the Ministry of Energy together with Kenya Power from getting into any agreement with independent power producers (IPP) until the House makes a decision on the current high cost of electricity.

The lawmakers also want the Ministry of Energy to engage in negotiations with electricity producers with a view of reducing the cost of power.

“The ministry and Kenya Power should develop suitable strategies for engagements with the IPPs, in order to provide relief for electricity consumers and ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of the energy sector,” reads the motion.

Ms Kagiri wants the National Assembly Energy committee to undertake an inquiry into the operations of Kenya Power in relation to agreements entered into with IPPs, factors affecting the cost of electricity, including over-reliance on IPPs against available renewable and other energy sources, and measures to reduce it and submit a report to the House within 120 days.

Currently, the Senate Energy committee is also undertaking investigations on the high cost of electricity.

“Kenya Power has in the past procured a larger quantity of power from the IPPs at a greater cost, rather than from KenGen, leading to higher cost of power,” Ms Kagiri said.

According to the audited accounts for the financial year ended June 2021, KenGen supplied a total of 8,443-gigawatt hours of electricity and was paid Sh44.8 billion.

On the other hand, the IPPs only supplied 3,000-gigawatt hours, which translates to about 30 per cent of the total power, but were paid more than Sh56 billion.

Ms Kagiri says there is a need to regulate all IPPs in the country and publicise their locations, stakeholders, directors, management and their addresses and agreements entered into with Kenya Power.