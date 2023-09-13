MPs consider adding workers, employers reps in Epra’s board

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) and Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) are each likely to get one slot in the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (Epra) board.

Sources in the National Assembly committee on Energy told the Nation that the lawmakers are considering amending the Energy Act to give the two bodies a slot each in the board as a way of reducing conflict of interest among those dealing with independent power producers (IPPs).

The committees’ investigations, found that most of those in the energy sector are the same people approving the power purchasing agreements (PPAs) with producers, hence the need to bring in neutral persons.

Currently, the Epra board consists of a chairperson appointed by the President, principal secretary for petroleum, PS National Treasury and one county executive committee member responsible for energy and petroleum nominated by the Council of governors. Others are the director-general and five other members who are public officers appointed by the Energy Cabinet Secretary.

It is this provision on those appointed by the CS that the committee wants to reduce to three so that the remaining two slots are taken by Cotu and FKE representatives.

“We are considering an amendment to the Energy Act to provide for inclusion of the most representative workers union and the most representative employers body in the board,” said a well-placed source.

The board is crucial on power matters as it is responsible for approving electricity tariffs. In addition, it develops and implements regulatory policies on energy generation and distribution. Further, it issues licenses to energy companies.