Moi family firm Sosian Energy gets nod to build a wind power generator

Sosian Energy, which is linked to the family of the late President Daniel arap Moi is one of five firms seeking to build wind power projects with a combined capacity of 1,000 Megawatts (MW) in Marsabit County in what looks set to vastly increase the country’s electricity surplus.

A letter signed by Principal Secretary for Energy, Alex Wachira shows that the firm is seeking to build a 50-Megawatt wind farm in the county, alongside State-owned KenGen. The others are Gitson Energy, Kenya Mudhe Wind Power and Portuguese firm Ignite Energy Company.

Marsabit County hosts the biggest wind power farm in Africa, the 310-MW plant owned by Lake Turkana Wind Power, making it a significant contributor of wind power to the national grid.

The combined capacity of the proposed plants will be slightly above a quarter or 26. 9 percent of the country’s current total installed capacity which was 3,713.4 MW as at June last year. Peak demand stands at 2,177.13 MW and the new plants will significantly increase the surplus electricity.

“As agreed in the deliberations, the table herewith provides a list of existing and proposed projects within Marsabit County,” Mr Wachira says in the letter.

Also Read: Construction of first nuclear power plant to begin in 2027

KenGen’s plant will have a capacity of 300 MW, similar capacity to that of Gitson Energy and Kenya Mudhe Wind Power. Ignite Energy Company’s plant will have a capacity of 50-MW.

Sosian Energy and Ignite Energy Company have already received government’s approval to build their plants.

Sosian Energy's proposed plant will be its second clean power plant in Kenya after its geothermal plant commissioned in 2023 in Menengai.

The firm started supplying geothermal power to the national grid in June 2023 upon completion of its 35-MW where it is supplying power to Kenya Power at a cost of Sh4.90 per kilowatt-hour under a 25-year deal.

Sosian is closely associated with Senator Moi, with his son Kigen Moi and Anastacia Kioko Mululu listed as directors.

Ms Mululu is a former partner at Mutula Kilonzo and Co Advocates, which provided legal services to former President Moi for many years.

It initially faced a funding challenge after the African Development Bank (AfDB) withdrew multi-billion shilling funding for the 35-megawatt geothermal power plant in Menengai, Nakuru over, citing ownership challenges.

The family is arguably one of the richest in Kenya, with a net worth estimated at tens of billions of shillings.

This is wealth accumulated before, during and after the former President’s 24-year rule (1978- 2002), with his children expanding the family business empire further.

Kenya’s second President remained powerful years after he left State House, with his businesses playing a major role in the economy.

According to official and non-official records, the family’s business empire spans real estate, transport, education, hotels, banking, aviation, manufacturing, media, agri-business, security and construction.

Also Read: Captive systems are not necessarily bad for Kenya Power Company

Sosian is closely associated with Senator Moi, with his son Kigen Moi and Anastacia Kioko Mululu listed as directors.

Ms Mululu is a former partner at Mutula Kilonzo and Co Advocates, which provided legal services to former President Moi for many years.

Marsabit County is touted as the best region to host wind power plants in Kenya, given the strong and steady wind speeds all year round. Wind speeds in the area average 11.4 metres per second according to studies conducted on the area.

Wind accounted for 15.1 percent or 1,271.42 Gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the energy grid in the eight months to February, behind hydro at 24.5 percent (2,062.01 GWh).

Geothermal is the leading source with 47.1 percent or 3,954.82 GWh, according to official data. Kenya generated 8,384.95 GWh between July last year and February.

Kenya Mudhe Wind Power is undertaking feasibility studies but Gitson Energy’s plant is under contention.

KenGen is already holding meetings with locals and the county government to pave the way for acquisition of land for its plants, with plans to start its construction in 2026.

Construction timelines of the four other plants remain undisclosed and if approved will see Marsabit become the single biggest host of clean energy plants in Kenya.

Kenya has three wind plants currently supplying power to the national grid and with a total installed capacity of 436.1 MW.

Besides Lake Turkana Wind Power, the others are Kipeto Wind plant with a capacity of 100 MW and the 25.5 MW Ngong Wind farm.