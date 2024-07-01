M-tiba MD Prickaerts appointed CEO of CarePay International

Health insurance technology platform, M-tiba, Managing Director Pieter Prickaerts has been appointed CEO of CarePay International.

Mr Prickaerts’ appointment is aimed at spearheading the global expansion of the proven technology.

Mr Prickaerts will assume the position starting July 1, 2024, while continuing to oversee M-tiba’s operations in Kenya.

He succeeds Kees van Lede (Carepay’s co-founder), who after leading CarePay for nine years, has transitioned to an advisory role.

Mr Prickaerts joined CarePay in 2019 as Customer Success Director and became Managing Director of M-TIBA in 2023.

He has been credited for scaling CarePay's technology in Kenya, enhancing accessibility and affordability of health insurance for Kenyans.

Mr Prickaerts acknowledged the positive impact technology portends for administration of healthcare, with costs raising.

“In Sub-Saharan Africa, less than 15 per cent of the population has access to health insurance, highlighting the critical need to expand access. I am honored by the board's trust in appointing me as CEO and look forward to advancing our global healthcare transformation,” he said.

Prior to CarePay, Prickaerts held roles at McKinsey & Company across various global locations.

CarePay International has also announced the appointment of Rita Okuthe to the Supervisory Board, noting its commitment to incorporate Kenyan leadership and expertise in its strategic decisions.

“In our mission to provide healthcare access to more people in Kenya, across the region and internationally, Pieter will be supported by a robust and diverse management team,” Ms Okuthe said.

CarePay is a cloud-based platform that connects individual members with payers and healthcare providers in real-time, managing patient payments and information flows efficiently.

The platform has more than 4.8 million individuals and 5,000 healthcare providers.