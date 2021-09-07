M-Pesa hits 50 million active users in Africa

M-Pesa agent

A customer doing an M-Pesa transaction. Safaricom has announced that it has hit 50 million active customers in Africa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

Safaricom’s flagship mobile money platform M-Pesa has hit 50 million active customers in Africa, boosting its position as the continent’s largest fintech company.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.