Leah Omil: How my idea of tea with friends became a networking event

Networking is a crucial ingredient to achieve career development and networking events have been credited for providing opportunities to connect with professionals and exchange ideas.

Networking events are essentially gatherings for individuals from various professional backgrounds to interact, build relationships, and explore potential opportunities.

In a world where relationships are increasingly becoming as important as individual skillsets, networking events are essential for building career.

So, how can a networking event help you achieve success?

Ms Leah Awiti Omil, a human resource expert who runs a networking events series dubbed, ‘Omil High Tea’ explains how.

What forms do networking event take?

These events can take various forms, such as conferences, seminars, workshops, industry mixers, or social gatherings, and they provide a platform for professionals to expand their professional networks, share insights, and stay connected within their industry or community.

They offer opportunities for attendees to engage in conversations, exchange business cards, participate in discussions, and sometimes attend presentations or panel discussions led by industry experts.

What’s the importance of a networking event?

It lies in its ability to provide opportunities for professionals to meet and connect with others in their field, fostering the development of meaningful relationships and contacts.

These connections can lead to valuable collaborations, mentorship opportunities, and referrals in the future.

Attendees can also discover new career opportunities, potential clients, partners, or investors since networking events serve as platforms for exploring avenues for professional advancement, business development, or career transitions.

Attendees can gain valuable knowledge, learn about emerging trends, and exchange ideas with peers, contributing to their professional development and staying updated on industry developments, since the events often feature discussions, presentations, or panels where industry experts share their expertise, insights, and best practices.

Networking events also enhance visibility and reputation which raise a professional’s profile within their industry, by showcasing their expertise and sharing valuable insights, and can also provide opportunities for individuals to seek guidance and mentorship from more experienced professionals.

What factors do you consider when organising a networking event?

Key factors to consider are the purpose of the event which should determine where you place the focus, the target audience which considers the demographic or professional groups you want to attract, their industry, job role, experience level, and interests.

The choice of venue should align with the event's purpose and atmosphere, in terms of its location, accessibility, capacity, and amenities to enhance networking opportunities.

It’s also important to consider the programme and agenda, speakers and presenters. You would want to secure knowledgeable speakers relevant to the event's theme.

You also need to market the event through various channels to attract participants. Pay close attention to logistical details such as signage, registration, seating, audiovisual equipment, and catering.

It’s also important to plan for post-event follow-up and evaluation to gather feedback for future improvements and assess the event’s successfulness, as you thank attendees and share event highlights.

What inspired the idea behind ‘Omil High Tea’?

I have always been a builder, thinker and creator on the move. I refer to myself as a speedboat. Having interacted with several professionals within my career space, through coaching and basic meetings, I learned that my friends needed to be heard outside of the office spaces.

These people had so much to offer to the world. They had so much to share beyond the work space.

One day, I jokingly asked if they didn’t want to meet up for coffee and parties, before life passed us by.

I wanted to meet my WhatsApp community of 900 women. A team I referred to as High Value Women. For every story someone shared with us, we would support, encourage, and discourage where necessary.

That conversation, that went on for a year, sparked a summit. The OHR Omil High Tea Event. Our intention was to meet up for coffee and have a talk. But it blew up into a summit, thanks to the teams.

I am glad that we are here to build a community and support each other while building personal brands.

How do you select the list of attendees? What factors do you consider?

The term/word ‘high value’ means, the individual is not just respectable, but lives by certain values and can be trusted to hold the other person’s hand in times of need.

I select my community and list of attendees based on character, integrity, respect, the common values we share, and their willingness to grow and develop themselves into becoming their best versions.

I believe that we can do better, every other day. Not just for ourselves but for the upcoming generations.

What are some of the key lessons from your past events?

Self-belief is key. At the onset of it all, I almost gave up because it was not easy to pull a crowd together but my team insisted that we would meet.

It’s equally important to recognize, respect and respond. I learned this from Apollo John, who graced one of our event as the guest of honour.

What plans do you have in store for your clients and those in early career levels?

Firstly, we are developing mentorship programmes where experienced professionals within our network will offer guidance, advice, and mentorship to individuals at early career stages.

These mentorship programmes will provide invaluable insights, career advice, and support in navigating challenges and opportunities in their respective fields.

We are also planning to organise skill-building workshops, seminars, and webinars tailored to the needs and interests of early career professionals.