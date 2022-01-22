Why we hold prom night events for graduating university students

Paula Ngatha and Grace Njoki have known each other since their early primary school days. They were best friends growing up. Most people thought they were blood sisters because they were nearly inseparable. It is this intense friendship that carried on and matured into a business partnership. "In our childhood, we often swore that we'd always stand by each other. But to many people, our friendship appeared to be based on convenience and would wither as we matured and charted different paths in life," says Paula who is an events' organiser.

In 2016, while at the University of Nairobi, Paula and Grace founded an events business together, Sash N Dash Events, which specialises in hosting Prom Night events for recently graduated university students. "We borrowed the concept of course from the US, but instead of holding the party for high school leavers, we target graduating campus students. We make our money from sponsorships and gate charges," says Paula.

Paula Ngatha co-founder of , Sash N Dash Events, a business which specializes in hosting Prom Night events. Photo | Pool

By the time they started the business, Paula was studying for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Sociology while Grace was taking a bachelor of Commerce in Business Information Systems. The two who are in their mid-twenties later graduated with Second-Class Upper division honours.

However, getting started was not as easy as calling people to a party. The duo didn't have any savings when they started and largely relied on goodwill from sponsors. "It was hard to pitch to sponsors about a business concept that was very new in the market. The events we were proposing had not been held before in the large scale annual nature we had designed them, and some potential sponsors were not too confident we would pull it through," says Paula.

This has since changed after hosting multiple events consistently. "It is now easier to pitch and partner with sponsors because we have tangible results from our previous events," Paula says that it took three years for the business to break even.

Their business changes will largely depend on multiple factors such as the venue, the performing artists, the year's theme, and décor. "Since breaking even, we have managed to partner with top sponsors who have included Safaricom, Serena Hotels, Starnith Advertising, Lenkara Designs, Villa Rosa Kempinski-Lucca Restaurant, Dengeal16, African Storyteller, Green Door Photography, Zynstar, Standtall, AfrikaStyling, and Lass Coterie," she says.

As the business grew, though, Paula and her partner found themselves making some of the major money mistakes many new entrepreneurs make. They started digging into their business finances to meet their personal needs. "At one point, we took money that was meant for the business and loaned a friend who said they had an urgent financial need and would refund as soon as they got money," she says. However, the money was never refunded as promised.

Shortly after Paula and her partner found themselves in the middle of an event whose performer they needed to pay, but had no cash because they had loaned it out. "It is disrespectful not to pay your performers. We had no money this time. This led to a very bitter experience with the performers, who at first thought we were swindling them," she says. Up until now, Paula and Grace have never seen or heard back from the friend who owed them money. "A small loan took away not only our money but friendship and trust. However, we learned that business and friendship must never mix," says Grace.

After this experience, Paula and Grace wrote down their business financials policy. "We realised that we needed to streamline our finances and bookkeeping. We got strict on taking money from the business, lending out money, and separating our business accounts from our personal accounts," says Paula.

"We have a joint business account, which enables us to jointly monitor our operational finances and cash flows. We have made it mandatory to discuss every business decision before committing any business funds." On their personal finances, Paula says that they are each other's, accountability partners. "We aim to continue pulling each other up so that we grow and make wealth together without either of us being left lagging," she says.

Paula says that as the country rises from the loneliness and depression that came with the Covid-19 pandemic, she is proud that their nature of business has proven to be a ventilation room.

"Being restricted at home by the 2020 and 2021 Covid-19 lockdowns and economic depression has shown us how important it is to go out and relax, party, and have fun. We feel privileged that our business has provided a ventilation opportunity for Kenyans who were on a long break from parties," she says. Grace singles out the 2021 Black Tie and Gowns Prom Night as one of their most memorable events since they started their business.

"The event had major sponsorship from the corporate world, and was also graced by current top musicians including 'Ndovu Kuu" hitmaker Krispah, Gilad, and Canadian Actor and Director Neil Schell," says Grace.

Over the next two years, the duo is working towards hosting their events across the East African region and introducing their Prom events to local colleges at the end of 2022. "Our business is also incorporating various cultures as well as blending local and international styles. We also bring on board make-up artistes, designers, models, artistes, and digital marketers, which is a form of job creation," she says.





Paula and Grace's two takeaways

 Your colleagues and acquaintances are not your friends. Always keep them separate from your business. Do your business and Go Home!

 Don't mix business with friendship. It must never be at your disposal for personal spending and favours.