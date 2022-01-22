Why we hold prom night events for graduating university students

Grace Njoki a co- founder of , Sash N Dash Events, a business which specializes in hosting Prom Night events. Photo | Pool

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Paula Ngatha and Grace Njoki are two friends in their 20s who saw an opportunity in holding a leaver's bash for freshly graduated campus students

Paula Ngatha and Grace Njoki have known each other since their early primary school days. They were best friends growing up. Most people thought they were blood sisters because they were nearly inseparable. It is this intense friendship that carried on and matured into a business partnership. "In our childhood, we often swore that we'd always stand by each other. But to many people, our friendship appeared to be based on convenience and would wither as we matured and charted different paths in life," says Paula who is an events' organiser.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.