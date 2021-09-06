Unga CEO Nick Hutchinson exits after 20 years

Unga Group managing director Nicholas Hutchinson will depart in December after two decades in the human and animal feed miller.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed company announced on Monday that the long-serving MD will retire effective December 31.

“Mr Hutchinson will continue in an advisory capacity for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition,” Unga said in the notice.

“The Board takes this opportunity to thank Nick for his significant contribution, dedication, sound advice and commitment to the company over his many years of service and wishes him the very best in his retirement.”

New chief

Unga has appointed the CEO of Peptang maker Premier Foods Joseph Malel Choge to take over from Mr Hutchinson on December 1.

Prior, Mr Choge has worked for Industrial Promotion Services (IPS), Airtel Gabon, and Unilever.