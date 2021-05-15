Start where you are, says renown paeditrician

Dr Ednah Akinyi Ojee

Dr Ednah Akinyi Ojee who is a paediatrics and child health practitioner and researcher.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Wanja Mbuthia  &  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • My dad died during my search for a medical school and he did not live to see me graduate as a medical doctor.
  • My mother has a lot of faith in God and she encouraged me on to complete the program.

A seasoned paediatrics and child health practitioner and researcher. Tutorial fellow in the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Nairobi School of Medicine. A writer, mentor and trainer. This is Dr Ednah Akinyi Ojee’s career in a nutshell. 

