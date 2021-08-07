Esther Ngenyi Musila
I took a career break to bring up my children

By  Amina Wako  &  Wanja Mbuthia

  • The pandemic has taught me that a lot of things are just vanity.
  • I have been able to do/go without things that I thought I would never live without.

Esther Ngenyi Musila is an International civil servant working for UN-HABITAT in programme management running water and sanitation programmes in Nepal and Laos.

