Alfred Mbai: The human sexuality 

Alfred Mbai is gradually becoming an iconic Social Media personality, following the strategic campaigns on human rights, especially relating to sexual and reproductive health rights and teenage pregnancy.

For a majority of marginalised Kenyans and those living with disabilities, Alfred Mbai’s digital campaigns present an ideology that their dream could be translated and inculcated in the education sector to ensure that every individual is appreciated and regarded as human and worthy, free from discrimination.

The corporate communications graduate from St. Paul’s University is currently the Web admin and digital content manager at Circle Kenya and also serves as the IT and communications officer for Make Way Programme.

Make Way is a five-year programme in Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zambia that aims to teach vulnerable young people to stand up for their rights and improve access to the right information and services. The programme is sponsored by the Dutch foreign affairs ministry.

Alfred Mbai, popularly acknowledged for Nijenge initiative, while addressing young people at the World Council of Churches in Germany echoed the WCC acting general secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Ioan Sauca in affirming that while the idea of human sexuality is a foreign concept to the African currently under rebellion, especially in Kenya, what we all can agree, however, is the need to respect the dignity of every human being, to defend and affirm human rights for all, especially sexual and reproductive rights, to condemn any violence or verbal or physical aggression, and to affirm that every human being is created in God's image.

He also has an interest in the personal development and capacity building of the boy child, who has for a long time been ignored by the senior male figures in society.