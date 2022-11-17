KTB picks John Chirchir as acting CEO

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has appointed John Chirchir as its acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr Chirchir replaces the outgoing CEO Dr Betty Radier who has completed serving her full term of six years at the helm of the marketing agency since 2016.

During her tenure, Dr Radier oversaw key programs including the evaluation and listing of the Magical Kenya Signature Experience (MKSE), leveraging partnerships as well upscaling the use of digital marketing.

KTB chairperson Joanne Mwangi-Yelbert termed Radier’s tenure a successful one having seen through a strong destination brand with global recognition.

“Her six years in office helped to positively profile the destination globally and I strongly believe that the incoming acting CEO will build on this to take the destination to the next level,” said Ms Mwangi-Yelbert.

The outgoing CEO lauded the industry for resilience, innovative and proactive measures to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that had threatened to erode gains in the tourism business.

“I am happy that the strategies we have put in place together with the ministry of tourism and the private sector to grow tourism numbers are yielding fruits with increase in number of domestic bed nights occupancy and international arrivals, we particularly applaud the domestic market for their support” said Radier.

Mr Chirchir has been serving as the Digital Marketing Manager at the agency.

He has extensive knowledge on destination marketing spanning for over 20 years and has championed marketing programes in Kenya’s tourist key source markets of Europe, Emerging, Africa and the US.