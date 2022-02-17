KRA busts Kenyan with Sh238m at JKIA

Jomo Kenyatta international airport

A Kenya Airways ground crew checks in passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi on August 1, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

Security officers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have arrested a passenger who had arrived in Nairobi carrying Sh238 million in cash, money that he could not account for.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.