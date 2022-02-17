KRA busts Kenyan with Sh238m at JKIA

Security officers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have arrested a passenger who had arrived in Nairobi carrying Sh238 million in cash, money that he could not account for.

The passenger, a Kenyan national whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was carrying two million US dollars in his luggage but gave a wrong declaration on what the money was for upon landing from Bujumbura, Burundi.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the passenger said that the money whose origin was Banque de Credit de Bujumbura (BCB) was meant to be handed over to Brinks Global Services, Kenya.

"After clearance by customs unit at the airport, the traveller later presented the same money at the Swissport Cargo shed with different export documents for shipment to Global Services, UK," KRA Commissioner for Customs and Border Control Lilian Nyawanda said.

Different documents

"The documents produced to support the export request were different from those produced on entry into the country," she added.

Brinks Global is a logistics company that offers secure transport of valuable assets to more than 100 countries in the world. The company's offices at JKIA are located at the Swissport Cargo Complex.

Sources at JKIA told the Nation that the suspect, who arrived carrying the huge amount of money in cash, was trying to send it as a parcel to the UK which raised suspicion among security officers at the airport.

"After noting the inconsistencies in information provided by the passenger, KRA has invited Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) to assist in investigating the matter as a possible money laundering attempt," KRA said.

"The money has been held and the matter is under investigation," added the taxman.

Passenger released

The passenger has apparently been released from the JKIA Police Station as investigations continue.

Thursday’s discovery comes just three weeks after a Bahraini national was arrested at the same airport with USD975,000 (Sh110,760,000) in cash.

Kameel Jaid Sameel was arrested on January 22 while on transit to Bahrain through Egyptian Airlines.

“The alert was that the passenger had earlier made several attempts to deposit the currency in a bank but had failed,” KRA noted.