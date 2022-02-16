Ukur Yatani

Treasury survives budget approval scare

By  Costant Munda

What you need to know:

  • The current Sh9 trillion legal debt ceiling, which is a 50 per cent raise on the previous Sh6 trillion threshold, was set in October 2019.
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has relied on loans to build roads, bridges, power plants, and the standard gauge railway.

The Treasury has escaped a scare on its expenditure plans for the next financial year after the Attorney-General’s office deflected threats by Parliament to shoot down the national budget proposals on grounds that it would breach the legal debt ceiling.

