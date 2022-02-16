What is a supplementary budget and why do we need one?

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

By  Jackline Macharia

What you need to know:

  • The National Treasury receives requests for additional funding from ministries and other state organs. 
  • Treasury presents the budget to Parliament, which debates it and votes to either pass or reject it. 

While many of us may be familiar with a budget because we make plans on how to use our own money, it may be difficult to understand the government budget and the processes involved. 

