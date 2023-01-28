Kenya to lodge formal complaint after KLM flights suspension over ‘civil unrest’ claim

Kenya will formally lodge an official complaint with the Netherlands after Dutch airline KLM announced the cancellation of flights citing fears of ‘civil unrest’ in Kenya and Tanzania.

Though the reference to Kenya was later removed from the airline’s website, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Kenya, which had since reached out to KLM’s country representative, would still demand an audience with the Netherlands for what he said was “unfounded, false, insensitive and misleading information.”

“I have officially registered my protest with the airline against this unfounded, false, insensitive and misleading information that paints Kenya in bad light. Whereas this post has been pulled down from KLM’s social media pages, we will escalate the discussion through diplomatic channels to ensure the same does not recur,” said Mr Murkomen in a statement.

On Friday night, KLM on its social media pages and official website listed Kenya and Tanzania as countries experiencing civil unrest and that the airline will suspend its flights to the two countries on Monday.

“Due to civil unrest in Tanzania and Kenya from Friday 27 January up to and including Monday 30 January 2023, some of our flights to, from or via Dar -es-Salam (DAR), Kilimanjaro (JRO), Zanzibar (ZNZ), and Nairobi (NRB) may be disrupted. We are doing our very best to help you on your way again,” read the statement posted on Friday night by KLM.

The post was later edited, removing any reference to Kenya or Nairobi, but retaining the bit about Tanzania, which has also not reported any cases of civil unrest or fears of any such occurrences.

Protests

“Due to civil unrest in Tanzania from Friday 27 January up to and including Monday 30 January 2023, some of our flights to, from or via Dar-es-Salaam (DAR), Kilimanjaro (JRO) and Zanzibar (ZNZ) may be disrupted. We are doing our very best to help you on your way again,” read the latest statement by the airline after protests in Kenya.

In his statement, Mr Murkomen censured the airline, saying: “We are shocked that KLM would spread such fabricated, malicious and false allegations without fact-checking and considering the probable effects to our country’s image and economy.”

But for tourism stakeholders, questions still linger on what prompted the airline to issue such an alert, and what that would mean for their businesses.

“An airline has no business running ahead of even their governments who have not issued such alarming warnings. Even Tanzania should not be listed under civil unrest. The last civil unrest update by KLM was on Peru and the riots in Lima,” said Pollman’s Tours and Safaris Director, Mohammed Hersi.

Mr Hersi said the return of opposition leader Tundu Lisu who was welcomed by President Samia Suluhu was an indication Tanzania was safe.

“KLM to apologise to Kenya and Tanzania and explain what it meant on civil unrest,” said Mr Hersi.

Mr John Kariuki, a Mombasa-based tour operator, said he was upset by KLM claiming something that is untrue.

“Waking up in such news which is unsubstantiated is not only alarming but it taints the picture of the two countries which are peaceful,” said Mr Kariuki.

Rebooking

According to KLM travel alerts on Friday 27 January 2023, 20:44 (Amsterdam time) on its website, the airline updated its latest alerts and rebooking policies for its three routes in Tanzania from and via Dar-es-Salaam (DAR), Kilimanjaro (JRO) and Zanzibar (ZNZ).

“If you have booked a flight to, from or via the three listed destinations on Friday 27 January up to and including Monday 30 January 2023, you can see below what rebook and refund options we can offer you. These options are only valid if you have a ticket originally issued on or before Friday 27 January 2023,” read part of the announcement to its clients.

Passengers travelling to those destinations have been given the option to rebook to a different travel date.