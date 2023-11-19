Kenya Railways says ongoing rains to affects operations

The ongoing rains have affected evacuation of cargo from Mombasa and Nairobi and delivery of cargo into the port of Mombasa.

Kenya Railways, in a statement on Saturday, said it had closed a section between Mombasa SGR Terminus and Mariakani.

“A section of the SGR corridor has experienced a landslide which has resulted into the closure of the section for all freight trains,” said a statement by Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga.

Recent SGR Transport Report shows that cargo volumes transported through the SGR have surged to about 1.1 million tonnes. The announcement means there shall be congestion at the port of Mombasa and delays in delivery of the same upcountry.

Passenger services

However, Kenya Railways said that passenger services between Nairobi and Mombasa will continue, albeit under strict supervision.

“Due to landslides, we are allowing passenger trains to pass through the section under limited speed restriction and strict supervision… These safety measures have also occasioned delays in departure and arrival of passenger trains at Mombasa Terminus,” said the statement.

The SGR operates six trips per day with two trains making three trips each to and from Mombasa. The morning trains leave Mombasa and Nairobi terminuses respectively at 8 am and arrive at 2.08pm.

Cancel trips

They then leave at 3pm and arrive at 8:18pm. The night trains depart terminuses at 10pm and arrive at 03:35am.

This is however expected to change as trains will be delaying while exercising caution at the stretch experiencing landslides.

In the past, the Kisumu-Mombasa train used to cancel trips due to flooding on the rail line, mostly within Embakasi area in Nairobi.