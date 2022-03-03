Kenya Power on the spot as Kenyans unable to buy tokens

kenya power pre-paid tokens

Pre-paid electricity token machines provided by Kenya Power. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Kenya Power has issued a statement to the public after Kenyans took to social media Thursday to detail their frustrations with purchasing electricity tokens. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.