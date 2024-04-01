Kenya Mortgage Refine Company forms firm to cover home loans for hustlers

The Kenya Mortgage Refine Company (KMRC) has created a trust that will run a guarantee scheme aimed at cushioning banks and saccos extending home loans to low-income workers, including those in informal sector.

KMRC chief executive officer Johnstone Oltetia said a company known as Kenya Mortgage Guarantee Trust (KMGT) has already been formed to manage the scheme that would provide a partial guarantee for any mortgage extended to persons deemed to be high-risk and is aimed at expanding access to housing by boosting the confidence of lenders.

“KMRC has already registered the Kenya Mortgage Guarantee Trust (KMGT), a separate legal entity from KMRC to operationalise the risk-sharing arrangement,” Mr Oltetia said via email.

“We have hired international consultants to help prepare the operational frameworks, including the rules and financial models.”

A mortgage guarantee is a commitment that in the event of a default, the guarantor (in this case KMGT) will pay the mortgage lender for any loss as a result of a property foreclosure, up to a specific amount.

This means that participating lenders would be provided with a cushion from the kitty set up by KMRC should borrowers classified as high-risk default on their mortgage obligations.

This intervention is expected to catalyse the appetite for banks and saccos to disburse mortgages within pockets of the economy widely deemed to be of high risk.

Kenya has a thin retail mortgage market, estimated at 27,786 home loans worth Sh261.8 billion in December 2022, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Kenya.