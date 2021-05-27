Kenya looks to export meat to Saudi Arabia

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Foreign Affairs Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Alsaud.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya says it is ready to meet the standards of Saudi Arabian authorities, in a bid to reclaim one of the lucrative markets in the Middle East.

Related

More from Business

  1. Kenya to get $750 million World Bank loan in two weeks

  2. Kenya plans to export meat to Saudi Arabia

  3. How Ajira is transforming Kenya’s techpreneurs

  4. PRIME Safaricom's entry plan into Ethiopia 

  5. Huawei to unveil new operating system for smartphones

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.