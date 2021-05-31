Kenya eyes Sh100bn World Bank, IMF loans for economic revival

CBG Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the new notes in 2019.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Kenya is expecting to receive more than Sh100 billion loans from the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) beginning June, even as the country seeks to secure more debt suspension in its economic revival plan.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME 'King' James dislodges Oigara from banking perch

  2. Kenya eyes Sh100bn World Bank, IMF loans

  3. Bad loans balloon as top banks face tough Covid test

  4. Kenya drops inspection fees for Tanzania food products

  5. Free trade area provides Africa with new prospects

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.