Kenya Airways pilots issue strike notice

Kenya Airways pilots say they will down their tools following protracted disputes between their union and the management of the carrier. The pilots alleged that their concerns have gone unresolved, thus resorting to industrial action.

They said they will go on strike in the next 14 days, saying contribution to the provident fund is a is a contractual agreement that KQ has with all employees.

"We have made a number of pleas to the KQ leadership to address these matters...However, you and the KQ management team remain unperturbed and unbothered to find solutions to these matters that impact the pilot fraternity," a statement issued Wednesday by the Kenya Airline Pilots Association said.

In the letter signed by Kalpa Secretary-General Murithi Nyagah, the pilots said that KQ has unilaterally stopped both the employees’ and the employers’ contribution in 2020 and never resumed since.

The union also accused the management of the airline of continued breach of the Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations and certain clauses in their CBA.

“We believe that a major overhaul and the restructuring of the entire KQ board and management team will be necessary if the airline seeks to fly out of the current turbulence,” added the statement.