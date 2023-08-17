KenGen gets Peter Njenga as new Managing Director

KenGen Board has appointed Peter Waweru Njenga as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, he replaces Abraham Serem.

"Prior to his appointment, Eng. Njenga was the General Manager for Infrastructure Development at Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC, where he also held various positions in senior management spanning over 5 years," KenGen said in its statement.

Eng. Njenga holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Nairobi and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Strategic Management) from the same institution with a vast in-depth range of professional training in leadership and management from different institutions including Harvard Business School and Strathmore University.