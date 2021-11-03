Kaluworks

Kaluworks Limited along Kitui Road in Industrial Area, Nairobi.

| File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Kaluworks collapse starves prisons of feeding pans

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s correctional services department is feeling the heat after the collapse of Kaluworks Limited, a manufacturing firm under tycoon Manu Chandaria’s Comcraft Group.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.