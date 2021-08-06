Justice Weldon Korir quits KTDA disputes

Justice Weldon Korir.

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The eight court cases relating to government's decision to reform the tea sector and the management of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) have been thrown into a spin following recusal of Justice Weldon Korir from a three-judge bench formed by the Chief Justice a fortnight ago.

