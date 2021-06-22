Ousted KTDA bosses sue Munya, Matiang'i for contempt of court

Kenya Tea Development Agency directors (seated from left) Geoffrey Chege Kirundi, David Muni Ichoho and Wesley Cheruiyot Koech and other stakeholders address a media briefing at their offices in Nairobi yesterday. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Through lawyers Benson Milimo and Ochieng Oduor, the former directors told Justice James Makau that they are still legally in office since the incoming team was elected contrary to a court order.

The ousted directors of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) want Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Fred Matiang'i (Interior) fined and jailed for disobeying a court order that halted their removal from office.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ramaphosa's 'missing' iPad almost derails speech

  2. American election observer found dead in Ethiopia

  3. Covid-19: Number of patients in ICU jumps to 273

  4. Bitcoin drops under $30,000 for first time in five months

  5. Turkey fronts ‘new approaches’ to diplomacy in latest pitch to Africa, world

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.