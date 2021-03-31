AKI: Insurance claims for curfew hour accidents valid

A scene of accident during curfew time in Nairobi. Insurance companies have made a U-turn on their claim that they would not settle motor insurance claims resulting from accidents that occur during curfew hours.

By  Peter Mburu

Insurance companies have made a U-turn on their claim that they would not settle motor insurance claims resulting from accidents that occur during curfew hours, now stating that the time of accident cannot invalidate a claim.

