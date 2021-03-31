You are on your own if you get an accident during curfew hours, insurers say

Vehicles

Insurers will not settle claims out of incidences that occur during hours the government has barred movement.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Update: AKI: Insurance companies, through the Association of Kenya Insurers, has made a U-turn and now says that claims for curfew hour accidents are valid

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Claims for accidents that occur during curfew hours invalid, insurers say

  2. Insurance claims for curfew hour incidents valid, AKI says

  3. Family Bank's earnings rise amid Covid crisis

  4. Sugarcane farmers to earn more

  5. Kenyan designer eyes global stage after local success

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.