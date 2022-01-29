Insider could head Kenya Power

Kenya Power is seeking a new chief executive officer to replace Mr Bernard Ngugi who resigned in August last year. The position has traditionally been filled by company insiders.

In an ad yesterday, Kenya Power said a new chief executive will be tasked with executing the firm’s ambitious growth targets as well as improving efficiency of operations and delivery of services.

“The managing director will lead a large, complex operation overseeing the development and execution of ambitious and high impact strategic and operational plans and service delivery.

You will spearhead the drive to improve operational efficiency and service delivery by ensuring efficient and seamless operations,” Deloitte, the consultancy firm handling the recruitment said in a notice setting a February 28 deadline for applications.

Successive CEOs at Kenya Power have served within the company before being promoted to the C-suite.

Mr Ngugi, a long-serving employee at the firm for over 30 years, took over control of the utility company in October 2019 from another insider, Ken Tarus who had been kicked out in July that year after being charged with conspiring to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.