Kenya Power kicks off search for new CEO

Kenya Power

Kenya power building along Aga Khan walk, Nairobi. The utility firm has commenced search for a substantive Chief Executive Officer to replace former CEO Bernard Ngugi.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Kenya Power has commenced search for a substantive Chief Executive Officer to replace former CEO Bernard Ngugi who resigned in a huff in August last year leaving vacant the position usually filled by company insiders.

