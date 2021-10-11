Inside billionaires fight for Mumias Sugar deal

By Gerald Andae

  • Mr Raval, through his Devki Group, offered Sh8.4 billion while Rai under his West Kenya Sugar offered Sh3.5 billion.
  • According to the receiver-manager, Ponangipali Rao, a total of eight bidders submitted their bids to lease the troubled sugar factory.

Controversial businessman Julius Mwale has placed the highest bid of Sh27.6 billion for the leasing of Mumias Sugar, trouncing billionaire Rai family and steel tycoon Narendra Raval.

