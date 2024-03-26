Imports of sugar dip to 7-month low on reopened factories

The quantity of sugar imported into the country dipped to a seven-month low in February on improved local output as factories resumed operations after months of shutdown due to sugarcane shortage.

According to data from the Sugar Directorate, traders imported 42,381 tonnes of the sweetener last month--the lowest quantity since July 2023, when 27,179 tonnes of the commodity were brought in.

Kenya has found it less necessary to import sugar over the past three months after the government lifted the five-month ban which was meant to end the crashing of immature sugarcane.

Sugar factories

The ban was lifted in December following the maturity of enough cane, which has brought local sugar factories back to life.

During the ban, millers unsuccessfully lobbied the government to be allowed to import the commodity arguing that they had established supply networks compared to traders.

Local millers produced 63,075 tonnes of sugar last month, which is the highest local output of the sweetener since January 2023.

“Total sugar produced (bagged) in February 2024 was 63,075 tonnes, four per cent up from 60,680 tonnes recorded the previous month,” the Sugar Directorate said.

Imported sugar

Reopening of sugar millers has seen prices of the sweetener come down significantly over the last three months handing a major boost to consumers.

Data from the Directorate shows that landed cost in Mombasa for imported refined sugar averaged Sh121,246 per tonne in February, up from Sh106,658 per tonne in the previous month.