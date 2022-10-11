I will raise money for State projects through NSE, says President Ruto

President William Ruto has indicated that his government will raise financing for government projects through the Nairobi bourse as opposed to borrowing from external markets.

He spoke Tuesday while presiding over the launch of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Market Place at the Exchange Building in Westlands on Tuesday morning.

"I look forward to GOK raising resources for our development from Nairobi Securities Exchange."

He also said the government will list between six and ten state corporations on the NSE within the first year of his administration, either by repealing the privatisation law that has hampered processes or amending it to suit the process.

During the event, President Ruto rang the Bell to signify the opening of the market trading of the day.

Speaking during the event, NSE chairperson Kiprono Kittony said the NSE Market Place will help highlight opportunities for global companies looking for international expansion specifically in Africa to consider listing in these markets.

“The Market Place will provide a platform for Kenya to communicate investment opportunities to the world, positioning the country as a hub for trade and investments, enabling Kenya to attract FDI across various sectors,” Kittony said.

The NSE is the fifth largest exchange in Africa and the second most diverse after South Africa.