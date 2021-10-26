Humphrey Kariuki tax evasion case resumes

Humphrey Kariuki

Tycoon Humphrey Kariuki (right) in court over claims of Sh17billion tax evasion on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The multi-billion tax evasion case against liquor manufacturer Humphrey Kariuki and others has begun with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) asserting it will prove over Sh17billion was not remitted by the international business magnate in revenue.

