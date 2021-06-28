money
File |Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

How to know you are being scammed

By  Paul Wafula  &  Brian Ambani

More than 4,000 investors who pumped Sh10 billion into an unregulated product by Cytonn are now preparing a fresh class action suit against the company in the push to get their money back.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME How to know you are being scammed

  2. Consumers to pay more for electricity this June

  3. PRIME Kenya becomes playground of investment con artists

  4. Liz Muragu: My passion for sporting got me where I am today

  5. Court: Demanding backdated electricity bills is illegal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.